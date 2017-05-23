Kurt Sutter Reveals Mayans MC Is Part Of A ‘Bigger Mythology’

Few television creators are better at keeping secrets than Kurt Sutter, and that fact has become incredibly evident throughout the production of his new series, Mayans MC.

The project is the first series to spin-off from his hit biker-drama Sons of Anarchy, but Sutter has started to make everyone aware that Mayans isn’t exactly a spin-off at all. Instead, it acts as a new chapter in a much bigger story. It’s almost more of a sequel to the original show than a redux.

When speaking at Vulture Festival in New York this weekend, Sutter talked a bit more about the new show. He revealed that it’s coming on the heels of SOA, taking on a new chapter in the biker saga.

“I look at it as the next chapter of a bigger mythology,” Sutter said. “The world has to feel familiar enough for people to tap into it, and yet I don’t want it to feel derivative or the Latino version of Sons.”

So, if you were expecting Mayans MC to just be a Latino version of the original show, you’ve got another thing coming, This series will be something completely unique.

Sutter isn’t the only one going forward with a full head of steam. Elgin James co-wrote the pilot for Mayans MC, and will serve as the predominate showrunner. As James grows with the show, Sutter will slowly back away. Sons of Anarchy‘s fearless leader wouldn’t leave a project like this in the hands of someone who wasn’t capable, and he revealed that James is the right man for the job.

“He took a lot of time with those guys, and there was a lot of trust that was established that came through in the work.”

The pilot has already wrapped on Mayans MC, where Kurt Sutter served as the director. Hopefully, FX will soon decide to pick it up to series.

Check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below!

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

