Kurt Sutter Posts Revealing New ‘Mayans MC’ Photo

Kurt Sutter is giving Sons of Anarchy fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of the upcoming spinoff series, Mayans MC. The offshoot show is in the middle of filming re-shoots with a revamped cast and Sutter is giving a glimpse at a handful of the actors as they prepare for a scene.

Mayans pilot 2.0. Day 6. @norbertobarba @jdpardo @sarahbolger @claytoncardenas @richardcabralofficial @vincent.rocco.vargas #mayansmc #samcroquartet A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

“Mayans pilot 2.0 Day 6,” he captioned the snap.

The picture shows several stars from the upcoming series including JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Vincent “Rocco” Vargas and Sarah Bolger. The group was photographed gathered around Norberto Barba, who is working as one of the executive producers on Mayans MC.

Also on Wednesday, Sutter gave his followers another look from behind-the-scenes. The black and white collage shows Cabral, Cardenas, Pardo and Joseph Raymond Lucero.

Mayan pilot 2.0. Day 6. @richardcabralofficial @claytoncardenas @jdpardo @actor_joseph_raymond_lucero #mayansmc #samcroquartet A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Not seen in the pictures was Raoul Trujillo, whose casting was revealed last week.

Trujillo, who starred in projects like Sicario and Apocalypto, has been tapped to play a character by the name of Che “Taza” Romero. Taza is the vice president of the Mayans San Padre chapter and was a founding member of the club. He is also good friends with the Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez.

The character is being described as a man of infinite wisdom to the club, who has been hardened by the deterioration of his hometown, according to Deadline.

After the first attempt at shooting the Mayans MC pilot wrapped, FX announced that Sutter and the creative team would be giving it another try. The pilot is being re-shot with changes made to the script and some key roles were re-cast.

