Kristen Bell Promises ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival ‘Is Going to Happen’

Veronica Mars could be the next series to be revived, with both creator Rob Thomas and star Kristen Bell talking about bringing back the beloved mystery series.

During a Facebook Live with Ryan Hansen and IndieWire, to promote the new YouTube Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Hansen was asked about the future of Veronica Mars. He called Kristen Bell in the middle of the interview to check on the status of a reunion project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Veronica Mars Review (From Someone Who Never Saw The Show): Definitely Worth Watching

“Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” Thomas, who works on The CW‘s iZombie, said. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

“We are willing to put the effort in — I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it,” Bell told IndieWire. “It’s going to happen.”

Back in July 2016, Bell told TVLine that Veronica Mars would likely come back as a “miniseries.” At the TV Critics Association Press Tour in January 2017, Thomas agreed that the limited series format would be the best way to bring it back.

Bell said a mini-series format would be the best fit for her schedule, since she also works on NBC‘s The Good Place. But even as Thomas and Bell keep talking about it, there’s no guarantee this will ever happen until a network steps in.

More: Veronica Mars Movie Is the Top-Grossing Kickstarter of All Time

“You can’t do two television shows at the same time. So we’d have to do like a miniseries,” Bell told Indiewire.

Veronica Mars originally ran on UPN and The CW from 2004 to 2007, and was already revived with the Kickstarter-funded 2014 movie. Thomas also wrote two Veronica Mars novels, The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line (2014) and Mr. Kiss And Tell (2015).