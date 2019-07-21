SDCC 2019: Kristen Bell Reveals Photo ‘Openly Weeping’ at Final Comic-Con With ‘The Good Place’ Co-Stars

Kristen Bell is as sad about the cancellation of The Good Place as many fans are, judging by her latest photo-op at San Diego Comic-Con. The actress posted photos of herself crying in a group shot with her cast mates and showrunner Michael Schur on Saturday, praising, joking that it was a show of “confidence” and “crazy.”

Bell was front and center in the group shot at Comic-Con, where her true feelings about the cancellation of The Good Place rose up unbidden. Bell was openly crying in the picture, and just for emphasis she posted an album where she zoomed closer and closer to her weeping face.

“Smiling in a group shot is easy,” she wrote. “Openly weeping in a group shot takes confidence, and juuuust sprinkle of crazy. #sdcc2019.”

The Good Place returns this fall for its fourth and final season, though even in its ending the show was different than any other sitcom. Schur reportedly chose to end the show while they were ahead, not wanting to force the show to go longer than it could handle.

On Saturday, Bell spoke to PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com about that though pill to swallow. As sad as she was, she praised Schur for his integrity.

“You know, there’s a lot of great things about having an extremely ethical showrunner like Mike Schur, and then there’s a couple… downfalls,” she said at Comic-Con. “One of them is that he… He waited for the story to tell him when it ended.”

“He didn’t want to get in a situation where it was like ‘oh, they’re still trying to — insert-plot-line-here,’ you know?” she added.

Bell acknowledged that, as funny and as fun as the show is, it is also a platform for Schur as a writer to grapple with some very real existential questions. It was not fair nor productive for him and his writing staff to over-extend themselves in that pursuit.

“He didn’t want anyone to get fatigued about this journey, because the statements he’s making in this show come from his soul, about what it means to be a good person,” Bell said. “‘Why is philosophy important?’ ‘How are we supposed to share earth?’ They were important enough to him that he felt like this journey deserved to have a little bit of an end, and he wrote something that I think is so beautiful and powerful, I think.”



The Good Place returns for Season 4 on Thursday, Sept. 26 on NBC.

