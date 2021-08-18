Kobe Bryant Documentary: Time, Channel and How to Watch 'Superstar'

✖

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with seven other people. And in honor of Bryant's birthday, which is on Aug. 23, ABC News will take a look at his life in a new documentary called Superstar: Kobe Bryant. The special can be seen on ABC tonight at 10 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Hulu or fuboTV.

"From the producers of ABC News' No. 1-rated 20/20 and Truth and Lies series comes the all-new television event of the summer: Superstar," ABC News states, per Sporting News. "The new one-hour series features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame."

Superstar: Kobe Bryant will feature interviews from those who played against Bryant and covered him throughout his Hall of Fame career. There will also be old interviews from Bryant to help tell his story. Bryant led the Los Angles Lakers to five NBA titles and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in May. In one of his final interviews, Bryant talked about the new projects he was working on.

“Our challenge now is taking books and making them into films, feature films and in series, some of which will be animated, some of which will be live action,” Bryant said to USA Today. “So it's figuring out how to do that, while understanding that owning the intellectual property is absolutely essential. And so that's our challenge. It's fun to figure out the journey but also extremely frustrating because things don't move as fast as you want them to. But that's okay.”

Bryant was close with Michael Jordan, who revealed his final text messages with the Lakers legend to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. "This tequila is awesome," Kobe texted, referring to Jordan's Cincoro Tequila, a bottle of which was sent to Bryant at the launch. Jordan responded: "Thank you, my brother," which then led to Bryant writing, "Yes, sir. Family good?" Jordan answered, "All good. Yours?" Bryant answered, "All good." The message goes on to reveal that Jordan told Bryant, "Happy Holidays and hope to catch up soon, Coach Kobe?!" while adding crying/lauding emojis. Bryant replied, "Ah, back at you, man. Hey, coach, I'm sitting on the bench right now, and we're blowing this team out. 45-8."