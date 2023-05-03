Kim Kardashian Defends Her 'American Horror Story' Role Amid Backlash

Kim Kardashian scored the first major acting role of her career in the upcoming American Horror Story season, starring Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. The Kardashians star took the role to provide a new challenge for herself and is "excited" about stepping out of her comfort zone. Her casting in the project raised plenty of eyebrows, but co-creator Ryan Murphy has confidence the move will pay off.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience," Kardashian told Variety at the Met Gala Monday night. She confirmed she was taking acting lessons to prepare for the project, admitting, "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kardashian couldn't say anything specific about her role. "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," she told Variety. "But production has already started and I'm so excited."

Before she was cast in the FX series, Kardashian's only acting credits were mostly cameos as herself in movies and TV shows. Early in her career, she had small roles in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva. She also hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and it was that performance that reportedly impressed Murphy.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter on April 10. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Skeptics were weary of Kardashian's casting, including Broadway legend Patti LuPone, who starred in the AHS seasons Coven and NYC. When LuPone appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, she said she did give a damn about Kardashian's casting and agreed with Cohen that Kardashian was taking a job away from actors. "Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone said, referencing a 1935 Noel Coward song.

AHS Season 12, subtitled Delicate, will also star Roberts, Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez, Odessa A'Zion, and Matt Czuchry. It is the first season based on a novel, as Danielle Valeninte's upcoming Delicate Condition serves as the basis for Halley Feiffer's script. Feiffer, who worked on Impeachment: American Crime Story, also serves as the showrunner.

Delicate Condition is described as a "feminist update of Rosemary's Baby." The story centers on a woman convinced a sinister figure wants to stop her pregnancy. Sourcebooks Landmark will publish the novel in August.