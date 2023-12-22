'Lost Kardashian' Yuri Lamasbella Talks Famous Family Following Her After Viral Impersonations (Exclusive)

Yuri Lamasbella has gained a huge following on social over the last couple of years due to her Kadashinan content. She impersonates every member of the Kardashian family, which has led to her gaining over 6 million followers on her social media platforms. But how do the Kardashians themselves feel about the videos? PopCulture.com spoke to "The Lost Kardashian," who said the Kardashians keep up with her viral videos.

"Kris Jenner actually follows me on Instagram and TikTok," Lamasbella told PopCulture. "Every time I mention her in my story, she'll send me some emojis and the DMs, just reminding me, 'Hey, I'm still here, and I love you.' Khloé Kardashian is engaged with my content probably the most. There's been several comments that she's made under my parody videos, specifically my impression of her. She loves it. She thinks the nails is funny, the hair is funny. I love that she has a good sense of humor about it because if she didn't, I probably wouldn't have continued it. The fact that she can laugh about it because she knows it's overly dramatic in my parody videos, I love that she does that."

Lamasbella added: "Kourtney Kardashian has reposted a couple of my videos that I've had with Poosh and that I've done with some Kardashian Hulu PR, as well as Kim too. I know that they know about me, so I'm just happy to be in that area."

What stands out with Lamasbella's videos is that her impersonations are close to what is seen from the Kardashians on the Hulu reality series. Fans seem to love Lamasbella's impersonation of Kourtney, and Lamasbella said she loves portraying Kourtney most. "She is the funniest, she's the easiest," Lamasbella explained. "I have the least amount of takes with her. Every other sister gets a little bit more takes because I try to perfect the voice cadence, but with Kourtney, I have it down."

One of the reasons Lamasbella can impersonate the Kardashians with ease is the fact people would always tell her she sounds like a Kardashian. "I remember a little bit before I did my first parody video, I was at a birthday party, and my friend was like, 'Oh, she sounds like the Kardashians. She can make her voice sound Kardashian-like,'" she said. "I did it for everybody and everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're so good at that.' So I was like, 'Wow, maybe I am good at impersonating them.' And then one day, I had just finished watching the Kardashian episode about Palm Springs, and I just decided to do my first parody video. It was really small. It was really, really short. It was very simple, not at all what it's come to today. It just went viral and everybody loved it, so I just did another one and then another one, and they just kept going viral. So I realized, okay, we've got something here."

Lamasbella's videos also led to her launching a clothing line called Myeahh in honor of the Kardashians. She is currently selling hoodies and jogging pants, and it was made possible because of her fans. "They were like, 'Is there any way that I can support you? I love what you do. You bring so much happiness in my life,'" Lamasbella said. "Not trying to boast. I saw an interest in people just wanting to support me and being part of this whole comedic parodies that I do. I think they have a lot of fun with it. I have a lot of fun with it. So, to bridge the gap between me and my audience and for them to feel more of a personal connection with me, I think merch line was probably best."