'American Horror Story' Legend Bashes Kim Kardashian for Joining the Show

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is not happy about Kim Kardashian joining the American Horror Story franchise. During a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, LuPone said she didn't think Kardashian should "get on the stage." LuPone starred in two American Horror Story seasons, Coven and NYC.

LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo played "Do! They! Give a Damn?" on WWHL, which featured Cohen reading out recent headlines. LuPone does give a damn that Kardashian will appear on AHS and she does not like it. She agreed with Cohen that Kardashian is taking a role away from actors.

"Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life," LuPone said to the camera. "Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington." Leguizamo agreed, pointing to LuPone, adding, "Whatever she said, I double the emotion." (Only LuPone would reference the 1935 Noel Coward song "Mrs. Worthington" during an appearance on a Bravo talk show.)

Kardashian scored a lead role in the next season of American Horror Story earlier this month. The new season is based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition, which centers on a woman convinced a sinister creature is trying to stop her pregnancy. It will be her first major acting role in a scripted series. Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne were also cast in the season, which will premiere on FX later this year.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

LuPone can now be seen on the big screen in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid. She won Tony Awards for Evita, Gypsy, and Company, and won two Grammys for the 2009 recording of Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. She worked with Murphy in two episodes of Glee before she had recurring roles in AHS: Coven in 2013 and AHS: NYC last year. She has a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, opposite Kathryn Hahn and Deba Jo Rupp.