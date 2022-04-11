'Killing Eve' Fans Slam Series Finale, Dub Series the New 'Game of Thrones'

After four seasons, Killing Eve came to a tragic end Sunday night, but the BBC America series' past critical acclaim couldn't save it from the fierce fan backlash. Closing out its four-year run, the Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh-led show is now facing fierce backlash from fans, with the Killing Eve series finale even drawing comparisons to Game of Thrones, whose series finale famously disappointed fans. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America, the two-part Killing Eve series finale tracked a final effort to bring down The Twelve, the mysterious organization that has haunted the characters since Season 1. While that mission was ultimately successful, with Villanelle easily killing all 12 of its members, Killing Eve ultimately ended in a tragic way that caused uproar among fans. During the final minutes of the series, and after Eve and Villanelle finally accepted their feelings for one another and sealed that acceptance with a kiss, Villanelle was shot multiple times. The beloved assassin ultimately died in the water of the River Thames, the kill shot ordered by Carolyn, with the series ending with Eve surfacing the water in front of the London Bridge.

As "The End" flashed on the screen, many viewers took to social media to react, with the overwhelming consensus being negative. For many, the ending played into the all too common "bury your gays trope," in which LGBT characters are treated as expendable and aren't allowed a happy ending. Others expressed that the final moments made little sense and left them with more questions than answers. Several people even compared the finale to Game of Thrones. Keep scrolling to see what viewers are saying about the controversial Killing Eve finale.