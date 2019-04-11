Khloe Kardashian Teaming up With Discovery for New Series ‘Twisted Love’

Khloé Kardashian is co-executive producing a brand new series called Twisted Love on Discovery.

Kardashian has seen her fair share of heartache, and apparently she is ready to share her expertise with the world. The reality star is throwing her weight behind a six-part series about love turned sour, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Twisted Love focuses on when romance morphs into obsession and jealousy.

The hour-long show will reportedly follow investigators as they explore complicated relationships within families, between spouses or even friends as they eventually lead one person to murder.

“I am so excited to continue working with ID by bringing viewers Twisted Love,” Kardashian said in a statement about the project. “Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal.”

Twisted Love is due to air sometime in 2020. It is Kardashian’s second entry in to the true crime genre, her first being Twisted Sisters. That show followed sisters who either murdered each other or teamed up to kill other people.

While Kardashian’s own relationships may never have gotten to the point of murder, she has found herself in some seriously twisted situations. Most recently, she has been dealing with the fallout from her breakup with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter, who has been caught cheating on multiple occasions.

Kardashian has been processing her feelings about Thompson and learning to move on all in the public eye. Her social media output has been full of thoughtful text posts about the nature of relationships and love.

“You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” read one such message this weekend.

“Being in love in this generation is terrifying. Loyalty is so rare, and people are so quick to choose a good time over a good thing,” read another.

Still, insiders say that Kardashian is doing well and adjusting nicely to single life. They told ET that she is enjoying her quality time alone with her daughter, True, as her first birthday approaches.

“Khloé is really enjoying the single life and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True!” the source said. “She still feels betrayed by Tristan, but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloé loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance, but that relationship is over for good. Khloé is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.”