Here’s How ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Will Celebrate Thanksgiving

Kevin Can Wait is gearing up for a Thanksgiving special, and it looks like it will be as full of laughs as the other episodes.

“Cooking up a Storm” will center around protagonist Kevin Gable (Kevin James) tackling a thanksgiving dinner. The CBS synopsis says that Kevin’s doing it for his family, as well as his investigative partner, Vanessa Cellucci (Leah Remini).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently, things don’t quite go as planned, so Kevin enlists his flirty neighbor Wendy (Florencia Lozano) to help cook up the meal.

In the two photos released from the episode, we see Kevin using a drill to help him peel potatoes as Vanessa looks on and Kevin and Wendy tackling the turkey.

While there’s no indication yet, it’s very possible the show could drop a hint about Donna’s (Erinn Hayes) death. Holidays are surely a soft spot for the Gable family after Donna’s passing, so her absence could be acknowledged.

See two photos from the episode below.

Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.