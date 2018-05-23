‘Kevin Can Wait’ Stars Kevin James and Leah Remini Respond to Series Cancellation

Kevin Can Wait’s Kevin James and Leah Remini reacted to the show’s cancellation, thanking fans for their support of the two-season show.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all,” James wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a leather jacket with the show’s logo. “Thank you [CBS TV Studios] and thank you [Sony] for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Remini, who came into the show as a guest star in the season one finale, thanked James and the rest of the crew for welcoming her with open arms.

“I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of [Kevin Can Wait]. You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with [James] again day in and day out was a Godsend,” Remini wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself and James.

She continued, “I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to [CBS] and [Sony] for a great time.”

CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait on Saturday after two seasons. Executive producer Andy Fickman announced the news on Instagram.

“Well folks that sadly is a series wrap on Kevin Can Wait,” Fickman wrote. “So proud of what we did and this remarkable and talented Cast, Writers & Crew. Also a special thanks to the amazing people of Long Island who welcomed us with open hearts! Onward to the next exciting adventures but will carry treasured memories of KCW with me!”

While the cast and crew welcomed Remini, fans were not receptive to her joining the show. After season one, the show let go of Erinn Hayes, who played James’ wife, to bring Remini on full time. She previously guest starred in the season one finale, which was promoted as a King of Queens reunion. Ratings during season one nosedived, making it easy for CBS to end the show.

Kevin starred James as Kevin Gable, a newly-retired police officer who decides to start a new career with the support of his wife Donna (Hayes) and their three children, Kendra (Taylor Spreitler), Sara (Mary-Charles Jones) and Jack (James DiGiacomo).

The dynamic of the series changed significantly after Donna’s death, as Kevin was now a single dad. Remini co-starred as Vanessa, Kevin’s business partner, in season two.

Photo credit: Twitter/Leah Remini