Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Kevin Can Wait’

The CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait has quickly become a fan-favorite during its first season. Comedian Kevin James stars as retired police officer Kevin Gable who's now struggling to adjust to retiree life after two decades on the force. He has a wife (Erinn Hayes) and three children (Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones and James DiGiacomo) who all live together in their Long Island, New York home. In his free time, our protagonist blows off steam at a local pizza joint with a group of friends. It's a simple setup, but the result is a crowd-pleasing show that premiered to 11 million people in September 2016 and kept an average of at least 6 million most weeks. It's just wrapped up its first season order of 24 episodes, with a lot of shake-ups in store for the show. Here's what to know about Kevin Can Wait going into its second season: Photo Credit: CBS

When It's Returning: (Photo: Facebook / Kevin Can Wait) With the show just ending it's first season, you will have to wait a bit to see Kevin and his family back in action. However, once fall TV season is back underway, new episodes of Kevin Can Wait will be back on the airwaves. It's set to return on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c as a part of CBS's recently announced fall schedule. It will be shift time slots a few weeks later, so mark your calendars. On Monday, Oct. 30, Kevin Can Wait will be moved up an hour to 8/7c where it will stay for the remainder of the fall. In the meantime you can watch re-runs online, which brings us to our next point. prevnext

Where You Can Watch The Season Finale: (Photo: Facebook / Kevin Can Wait) Kevin Can Wait's season one finale was a two-parter that saw James reunite with his King of Queens co-star Leah Remini. The episodes, which are humorously titled "Sting of Queens," are currently available to watch on CBS's website for free. From there, you can also watch the show's pilot, second episode and mid-season premiere without a subscription. "Sting of Queens" focuses on Kevin coming out of retirement for an undercover operation for his former police rival (Remini). The two pose as a married couple for the mission, and hijinks ensue, of course. Elsewhere, Kevin's wife is up for a promotion at work and one of his daughter's gets into law school. prevnext

Here Are All The Bloopers: Make your Monday more bearable with these #KevinCanWait bloopers, and be sure you catch up on the season finale: https://t.co/5cNSZVulz1 pic.twitter.com/xFFjInxl3N — Kevin Can Wait (@KevinCanWaitCBS) May 15, 2017 Speaking of the season one finale, there's a pretty hilarious blooper reel taken from it. The Kevin Can Wait Twitter account shared the above video which highlights some of the funniest misfires while filming. James is the key screwball in the compilation, messing up in all three clips. The first shows James and Remini in a hotel room set with him causing her to screw up. The second one is an unscripted moment where James just can't open up a candy bar needed for the scene. Finally we see James in a warehouse messing around with the crew member handling the show's clapper board, which gets a small laugh from the onlookers. prevnext