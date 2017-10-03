‘Kevin Can Wait’ Ratings Drop Significantly After Donna’s Death

Kevin Can Wait infuriated fans during its premiere last week, as it killed off Donna (Erinn Hayes) with nothing more than one or two sentences. It was as if she never really mattered in the first place.

Those same fans showed their frustration on Monday by not tuning in to this week’s episode.

The Monday night ratings saw a steep drop in viewership for the sophomore comedy. The second episode of the season pulled in 6.8 total viewers and a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Those numbers are down 33 and 39 percent from the premiere last week.

Now, the show did have a minor setback in the form of its lead-in program. Instead of strong numbers from Young Sheldon, Kevin Can Wait followed the poorly-received series debut of 9JKL.

Kevin also faced some pretty stiff competition in the 9 p.m. time slot this week. It aired during the second hour of Dancing with the Stars (9.5 mil/1.6) and The Voice (10.8 mil/ 2.5), as well as the series premiere of Fox’ X-Men drama, The Gifted (4.9 mil/1.5).

Leah Remini’s inclusion in the new season was supposed to give Kevin Can Wait a ratings lift in the new season, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Kevin Can Wait airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.