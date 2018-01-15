‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ‘Man With a Plan’ Returning With New Episodes Monday Night

CBS’s is finally rolling out the midseason premieres of its Monday night lineup, which includes Kevin Can Wait and Man With a Plan.

While other networks returned to new episodes earlier in January, CBS is now airing the first new episodes of the Monday night shows since Dec. 18.

Kevin Wait kicks the night off at 8 p.m. ET with a new episode entitled “Monkey First Insecurity.” Kevin Gable (Kevin James) and Vanessa Cellucci (Leah Remini) score a security contract, but soon run into Frank (Ricardo Chavira), the owner of a rival security company. Frank apparently wants them to run them out of business, so he somehow turns the partners against each other.

Man With a Plan follows at 8:30 p.m. ET with an episode, entitled “We Can Be Heroes,” that focuses on Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi Burns (Liza Snyder) cutting out luxuries to save money.

The next hour features the returns of Superior Donuts (9 p.m. ET) and 9JKL (9:30 p.m. ET).

Superior Donuts sees Franco Wicks (Jermaine Fowler) and Sofia (Diane Guerrero) make a big reveal to their friends ahead of their first catering gig. Elsewhere, Randy DeLuca (Katey Sagal) and Tush (David Koechner) work as security guards and discover a secret about one of their friends.

On 9JKL, Josh Roberts (Mark Feuerstein) hits it off with Lauren (Andrea Anders), who happens to be the daughter of one of his mother’s friends. The B-plot centers around Eve (Liza Lapira) and Andrew Roberts (David Walton) convincing Nick (Matt Murray) to babysit.

The primetime block wraps up with a new episode of Scorpion entitled “The Bunker Games.” The team tries to escape a doomsday bunker equipped with artificial intelligence that is trying to kill them. In order to do this, they have to collaborate with a couple from Toby Curtis’ (Eddie Kaye Thomas) past: ex-fiancée Amy (Shantal VanSanten) and nemesis Quincy Berkstead (Jeff Galfer).

All the shows will also air new programming on the following Monday, Jan. 22.

Photo Credit: CBS / Timothy Kuratek