‘Kevin Can Wait’ Stars Leah Remini and Kevin James Interview Each Other

Kevin Can Wait stars Leah Remini and Kevin James interviewed each other for CBS This Morning on Monday. The two focused on their roads to becoming actors, but avoided the ongoing controversy behind Remini’s role on Kevin.

The interview was part of CBS‘ “Something In Common” series. James started by telling Remini that he’d never interviewed anyone before. He then asked his former King of Queens co-star how she caught the acting bug.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Fans Still Furious Over Erinn Hayes Firing, Boycotting Show

“I mean, I grew up on television, watching I Love Lucy,” Remini said. “I remember hearing the laughs from the audience, and I was like, ‘Wow, to be able to do that!’ But now I feel like you’re not listening.”

Next, Remini asked James about the first laugh he ever got from an audience. Surprisingly, it wasn’t during a stand-up performance, but during a public speaking class in college.

“Someone said, ‘It’s public speaking. It’s an easy grade, you’ll get it right away’ — never thinking I’d have to public speak in the class,” James recalled. “Then I found out that the final was to public speak. And I got a laugh.”

When asked how that made him feel, James said it make him feel “all grown up,” adding, “It made me feel good!”

The interview also proved that Remini has a hard time carrying a tune. Although it was a childhood dream of hers to play Annie on Broadway, she couldn’t sing. James encouraged her to try the opening line to “Tomorrow,” but that was as far as she’d go.

“That was a rough one,” James said.

“When did you know you made it?” James asked in another question.

“I don’t think anybody in this business ever thinks they really made it,” Remini said, sending the question back to James.

More: Erinn Hayes Lands Starring Role on New Amazon Original Series ‘The Dangerous Book for Boys’

“Right, for me, it’s always a sense of, they’re gonna figure you out. It’s like, I’m getting by and doing things and I love what I do, but I don’t know! You never know,” he replied.

The interview never touched on the still-touchy subject of Remini replacing Erinn Hayes as the lead on Kevin Can Wait. Remini guest-starred on the show during the season one finale, then Hayes was fired before the second season began. During last week’s episode, fans continued to vent their frustrations with the change.