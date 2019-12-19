Kevin Bacon Teases His ‘All in the Family’ Costume for ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

The casts of the live ABC versions of All in the Family and Good Times are busy preparing for their Dec. 18 debut. Kevin Bacon, who is set to be on All in the Family, even gave fans a sneak peek at one very specific part of his costume for the live event.

Bacon took to Instagram to show off the shoes he’s set to wear during the live show. And he even revealed the very interesting name of the pair of Dunham’s loafers.

“My shoes for All In The Family #liveinfrontofastudioaudience,” he captioned the snap. “u know it’s a throwback when your shoes are named ‘Playboys.’”

It was only recently announced that Bacon would be a part of the All in the Family cast for the Wednesday, Dec. 18 live show. On Dec. 11, Entertainment Weekly reported that Bacon had joined the cast in an unidentified role. They also reported that Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado would be joining the cast, as well.

Machado was originally set to appear in the spring production of Live in Front of a Studio Audience as the maid Florence on The Jeffersons. Marla Gibbs, who originated the role on the series, made a surprise appearance and ultimately took over Florence duties on the program.

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz, who appeared in the spring production, are all set to reprise their roles for the upcoming broadcast.

It’s unclear which episode of All in the Family the cast will perform on Dec. 18. But, it has been reported that the episode will have a holiday theme. EW noted that it’s possible that they could perform a rendition of either the Season 2, Season 4 or Season 7 Christmas episodes of All in the Family.

ABC will also broadcast a rendition of Good Times, which will feature Viola Davis, Jay Pharoah, Andre Braugher and Tiffany Haddish.

Jimmy Kimmel has once again worked alongside Norman Lear, the creator of the two programs, to bring these new versions to life on ABC. After a successful showcase in May, the two announced in August that they were bringing Live in Front of a Studio Audience back to primetime, per CNN.

The 90 minute-long special will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

