Kendall Jenner ‘Humbled’ to Attend Golden Globes, Lauds ‘Vital Change’

Kendall Jenner was among the sea of celebrities who attended the Golden Globes Sunday night, and the model says she was “humbled” to attend the event.

honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/ua9bMKA8Tm — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

The 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter Monday afternoon to share pictures of the night. Wearing a flowing empire waist black gown with a lengthy train, she wrote that she was “honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes,” going on to say, “my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change!”

Jenner was just one of many to don an all-black ensemble for the night in an awareness campaign for Times Up, the phrase that could be seen pinned on many celebrities attending the award show. The movement was an effort to protest and bring awareness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault in all industries. The topic was forced into the spotlight after now disgraced Hollywood big names — including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis. C.K. — were accused of sexual misconduct.

The statement was spread throughout the entirety of the ceremony, including when Oprah Winfrey addressed the movement during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Actress Natalie Portman also shifted focus to the topic when she called out the Golden Globes voters for not including any female nominees in the Best Director category, a fact that outraged fans on Twitter because the director of Golden Globe-winning film Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig, was left out of the nominees for the category.