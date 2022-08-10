Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys 2022

The Emmy Awards has its host for the 2022 ceremony. On Tuesday, it was announced that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson would host the annual ceremony. The 74th Emmy Awards are set to air on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12.

Upon making the hosting announcement, Thompson released a statement in which he noted that it is an "honor" to emcee the event, per Variety. His statement read, "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

It's not too surprising to hear that they have tapped Thompson to host this year's Emmys. As Variety noted, he has plenty of hosting experience, helming both the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards and the 47th People's Choice Awards in the past year. He's also a mainstay on NBC, the network on which this year's Emmy Awards will air. Thompson is the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live, as he is about to enter his 20th season on the sketch show. Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, expressed the company's excitement over Thompson's upcoming hosting duties.

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself," Neal stated. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves." The Emmys, like many other productions, has had to do things a bit differently over the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who was mostly alone in the Staples Center aside from a few surprise celebrity appearances. For the 2021 ceremony, Cedric the Entertainer hosted the intimate gathering from the L.A. Live events deck.

The 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony will see the event back in the Microsoft Theatre for the first time in three years. Once again, Done+Dusted and Hudlin will produce the award show. But, this time, they'll have a beloved SNL cast member in Thompson at the helm of it all.