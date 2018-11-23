‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Reunites With ‘All That’ Partner Kel Mitchell for ‘Double Dare’

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited to help Nickelodeon launch an all-new version of the iconic kids game show, Double Dare this week.

In a special hour-long episode that aired Wednesday and was filmed in June as reported by Bustle, the former All That stars competed against each other in the messy game to help one lucky kid win the prize at the end. Thanks to their star power, the two played for the Make A Wish Foundation and the National College Resource Foundation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode even included a “Good Burger Challenge,” where Thompson and Mitchell had to flip a burger and their kid partner had to catch it in a bowl on their heads.

Although the two were Nick stars in their teens, Mitchell and Thompson never played Double Dare before, since the show’s original run ended by the time they joined the network.

“It’s been a life-long dream of mine to be on Double Dare, ever since I was a little kid watching Nickelodeon growing up,” Thompson said during the show. “I can’t believe this. This is the greatest show ever in the world.”

“I never did this back in the day,” Mitchell told Bustle. “When Kenan and I got on All That, Double Dare had stopped at that point. So I genuinely watched this as a little kid at home and Kenan did, too. Doing it now is crazy!”

Mitchell said being on the show was like an instant reverse aging medication.

“Doing it with Kenan, like we’re cracking jokes between shots, you see that onscreen, you can see the magic. It’s just like when we were kids. We’re built for this,” he told Bustle. “We know what happens at Nickelodeon. We know what’s about to happen. There’s going to be sliming and a lot of screaming.”

Mitchell and Thompson shot to fame on All That before they got their own spin-off series, Kenan & Kel. In 1997, they starred in their own movie, Good Burger. Thompson is now the longest-running Saturday Night Live cast member, while Mitchell continues to act. They remain friends and reunited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

“We talk about it all the time,” Mitchell told Bustle when asked about more reunion opportunities. “When [Kenan and I] did the Jimmy Fallon reunion, we knew. We were like, we got to do some more stuff. We keep doing these little things for the fans but we’re definitely going to have something big for you guys to check out. We still have it. We’re still on it.”

The new Double Dare series features Mark Summers, who hosted all 525 episodes of the original run, as the color commentator, with YouTube personality, Liza Koshy, joining as the new host.

“Liza’s fantastic, and the thing I love about Liza is she’s very respectful in that she knew I did that show for 100 years,” Summers said of the new host in an interview with PopCulture.com. “I admire her. She’s wise beyond her years, she’s all of 22 going on 44, I think.”

Photo credit: Nickelodeon