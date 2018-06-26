Kenan and Kel Reuniting on ‘Double Dare’ Reboot

Fans of Kenan and Kel are rejoicing, as the classic Nickelodeon duo are reuniting on the networks reboot of Double Dare.

The reunion was revealed on Monday after Kel Mitchell shared a video of himself from the set of the game show, with his old co-star Kenan Thompson making a surprising appearance at the end of the clip.

“Uh oh! The boys are in the building! Fun time shooting Double Dare today with the bro,” Mitchell wrote in a caption on the Instagram video. “Make sure you watch the premiere tonight on Nickelodeon and check out the hour special with me and Kenan later this summer!”

Many of Mitchel’s followers have commented on the post, with the overwhelming majority of them expressing excitement to see the duo back together on the revived Nickelodeon game show.

“Double Dare AND Kenan & Kel,” one fan exclaimed. “The nostalgia! I will never grow out of my love for the 90s Nickelodeon. I love you!”

“This has gotta the best news I’ve heard in months! It makes me so happy to see you 2 hanging out again,” another fan gushed. “And on new Nickelodeon Double Dare no less!!!”

Kenan and Kel’s comedy partnership goes back to the days of All That, another Nickelodeon show, which was a sketch-comedy show for kids and families. All That ran for 10 seasons, but Kenan and Kel were only on for the first five.

Other famous All That alumni include Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Jamie Lynn Spears, and The Adventures of Pete and Pete’s Danny Tamberelli

While still cast members on All That, Kenan and Kel also got their own series — the Nick classic Kenan & Kel — which went on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms the network has ever produced.

That series ran for five full years, debuting on July 15, 1996 and airing its finale on July 15, 2000.

Afterwards, Thompson went on to star as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he remains to this day, securing the record for being the cast member with the longest running tenure in the history of the series. Mitchell has starred in series such as Game Shakers and One on One, as well as many voice acting roles.

Fans can catch their Double Dare reunion when it airs sometimes this summer on Nickelodeon.