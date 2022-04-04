Kelly Ripa Weighs in on Ryan Seacrest’s New Girlfriend Aubrey Paige After Meeting Her

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige have the Kelly Ripa seal of approval. During Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan episode, Ripa said she met Paige at her husband Mark Conseulos’ birthday party on Friday. Ripa called Paige the “most exciting guest” at the party.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest, 47, recalled, reports PEOPLE. Ripa noted that everyone began wondering if Seacrest had a “special person” at all and “maybe we should check in on him more often.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ripa jokingly said she would “go into seclusion” if Seacrest and Paige, 23, broke up. “That’s exactly what she said to her,” Seacrest told the audience. “I said, ‘That’s a real compliment.’” Ripa added that she is “so fond of” Paige.

Paige is taller than Seacrest, so Consulos wondered about the “aerodynamics” of the romance during the party. “Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? She’s really tall. She’s taller than you and much taller in heels. How does that work?’” Seacrest recalled.

Seacrest was puzzled by the question, but Conseulos had a “dead-serious” look. “He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height,’” Seacrest continued. “He was so confused. He was like, ‘When you walk together, who’s arm goes where?’”

The arms issue was a reference to a March episode when Consuelos and Ripa went on a long discussion about being an “arm incompatible” couple. Consuelos is “one to talk with those arms of his,” Ripa joked. “He just realized there’s a whole world out there he’s never been able to explore.”

Seacrest and Paige were linked in May 2021 when they went to the Hamptons together. Although the American Idol host is one of the most visible television personalities thanks to his many jobs, Seacrest and Paige have succeeded in keeping their relationship private. They rarely make appearances together. She was not with him when he hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “I guess we’ll have to stay tuned to see who I kiss on New Year’s Eve,” he told USA Today in December 2021.

Paige is a model with over 56,000 followers on Instagram. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” Paige wrote on Dec. 31, along with two photos featuring Seacrest. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”