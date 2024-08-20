Reality TV personality Shana Wall has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines, claiming she was served a beverage containing shards of plastic and was seriously injured. Wall, who appeared on The Amazing Race and previously dated Ryan Seacrest, said that she swallowed the sharp plastic and suffered severe injuries to her digestive system. She filed her lawsuit on Monday, and the details were published by The New York Post.

Wall was reportedly flying from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Rome, Italy when this incident occured. The 51-year-old said that the plastic debris damaged her throat, her digestive system and her vocal cords, leaving her unable to work for some time. She requires ongoing medical treatment and she wants the airline to cover it. She is seeking unspecified damages in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday.

"[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption," Wall wrote in her lawsuit. She added that the airline "created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane."

Wall competed in Season 12 of The Amazing Race, appearing in 11 episodes. She dabbled in acting for TV as well, appearing in one episode each of Married... With Children, Walker, Texas Ranger, Nip/Tuck, Entourage, Las Vegas and Shark. She also appeared in the movies Marshal Law and Bulldog. Wall dated Seacrest from 2003 to 2005.

These days, Wall works as a contributor to the magazine Best Life, as well as a sommelier. Her interest in fine wine and cuisine seemed to be the reason for her trip to Italy, as she posted photos of herself enjoying drinks there after her flight. It's unclear if that conflicts with her claim of injury in her lawsuit. Wall also graduated from culinary school and offers wine tasting classes to her followers on social media.

The lawsuit comes at a time of crisis for the air travel industry as a whole. According to a report by Quartz, airlines based in the U.S. chalked up disappointing earnings in the past quarter to the "capacity crisis" – essentially stating that the supply of available flights is beginning to outweigh the demand among customers. They expect to reduce the number of flights overall in the coming months in order to prevent prices from plummeting.