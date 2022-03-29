Kelly Ripa Reveals New Hairstyle at Oscars Aftershow

Kelly Ripa is rocking a new ‘do! The Live With Kelly and Ryan star looked stunning with glamorous new bangs as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest recapped the biggest moments of the 94th Academy Awards for their annual post-Oscars show Monday. Ripa paired the flirty new hairstyle with a lavender ruffled, floor-length gown, looking every bit the Hollywood star alongside Seacrest, clad in a crisp black and blue velvet suit.

When the show took to Instagram to showcase Ripa and Seacrest’s looks, fans couldn’t help but gush over the All My Children alum’s new look. “The bangs look stunning!” one person gushed, as another noted Ripa had some “Heidi Klum vibes” going on with them. “Love, love, love your bangs. Keep them!” a different viewer pleaded, as another wrote, “You look like Disney princess!”

Ripa and Seacrest kicked off their annual show with a skit parodying some of the biggest movies of the year, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, King Richard, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and House of Gucci, but also made sure to address the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap incident. “I’m sure you join us in acknowledging there was tons of confusion, certainly on this studio floor,” Ripa said, calling it “the moment that everybody was talking about.”

Seacrest acknowledged the slap “changed the mood” in the room, and both hosts admitted they first thought it was “a scripted moment” and “choreographed.” When the audio went out, however, Ripa and Seacrest revealed they figured out the intense moment was a real one, even if they couldn’t believe what they saw.

After apologizing to his co-stars and the Academy in his Best Actor acceptance speech, Smith eventually apologized for slapping Rock, writing on Instagram Monday, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the King Richard actor continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” He continued apologizing to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and viewers. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family,” he concluded. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”