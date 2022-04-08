Kelly Ripa Set to Host ABC Game Show Based on Popular Jimmy Kimmel Segment

✖

Kelly Ripa is tapped to host the new ABC game show, Generation Gap. Executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, the network initially ordered the program three years ago. It was sitting in production limbo but will finally launch July 7 at 9 p.m., following Press Your Luck. Kimmel's Kimmelot, MGM Television, and Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo produce the show.

Generation Gap is a comedy quiz show based on a segment regularly performed on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! It will pair teams of grandparents and grandkids and challenge them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.

According to the official casting website for the show, they are looking for "seniors" who are "fun and full of personality" and "outgoing and playful" kids who will "team up together and compete in light-hearted games

while the rest of their families cheer them on!" The description also notes that the winning team will "win a large cash prize."

Kimmel and Ripa have a history of working together, with Ripa making multiple appearances as a guest on Kimmel's show and the late-night comic co-hosting on Live! with Kelly and Ryan more than once. Ripa and her husband Consuelos also attended Kimmel's wedding to Molly McNearney in 2013.

Kimmel was the main speaker at Ripa's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2015, saying, "Sitting next to Kelly on her show, or on my show for me is like a vacation day. She's so quick and so good, every time we do a show together I wish we did every show together." He said she was "not just the nicest person on television. She might be the nicest person in the whole world."

He joked about his guest-hosting stints with Ripa on a 2016 episode of Live! with Kelly, calling himself "the ex-boyfriend you go back to... after you break up with your husband," referring to the fact that he was also her first guest co-host after Regis Philbin left the show in 2011.