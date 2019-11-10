Kelly Ripa Delivers Praise to ‘Live’ Co-Host Ryan Seacrest During Radio Hall of Fame Induction

Ryan Seacrest’s years of hard work on the airwaves was awarded on Friday night when he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. In addition to his television gigs, the 44-year-old hosts On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40. His Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, was quick to congratulate her colleague for his achievement.

“So proud of you Ryan Seacrest not just because of your [Radio Hall of Fame] induction, but because you are one of the best people I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kind, talented, smart, generous, funny, authentic. A total package. I’m honored to call you a friend for all these years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans chimed in as well. “He is the best and so are you…what a dynamic duo — you bring out the very best in each other!” one person commented on Ripa’s post.

“Seems to be such a classy, upstanding guy-hard worker and still humble with the fame. Such a role model,” another said.

“Do not know you personally, but your professionalism on all projects/shows is beyond reproach. I see you as an upstanding individual who has a tremendous future,” a third fan wrote.

Seacrest also posted about the evening on his Instagram account. “Two dreams came true: I was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and I got to meet Dr. Ruth!” he wrote. “A special shout-out to Jimmy Fallon for inducting me, and my On Air With Ryan radio family who make mornings the best part of my day. It’s an honor to do what I do with all of you. We go together like Nico & Vinz. Cheers to our alarm clocks and strong coffee!”

“I loved that Uniden reference btw. Don’t think I didn’t hear it. Congratulations again,” Fallon commented.

Ripa responded to Seacrest’s post, “I hope you did what Dr. Ruth said…”

“Bulldog nation is so proud, congrats Ryan!” his alma mater of University of Georgia commented.

Last week, Seacrest was the one congratulating Ripa who was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

“It takes real talent to be a best friend and mom to everyone, post @instasuelos thirst traps/clapbacks, and still make it to your workout class,” he said on Instagram, referencing her husband Mark Consuelos. “Congratulations @KellyRipa on your induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame! Thank you for making me and millions of people smile every day.”