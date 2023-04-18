Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' First 'Live' Episodes Together Divide Fans

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' first Live with Kelly and Mark episodes together began this week, and so far they are dividing fans, with some loving the new Live, and others not so sure. The couple has been married for nearly three decades, share three children together, and now are daytime talk show co-hosts. Consuelos joined his wife on Live after her previous co-host, Ryan Seacrest, exited the show.

On the first episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa noted that it was "the beginning of a new chapter," and joked that her husband would be "joining me today – and permanently, until one of us dies." Near the end of the show she said, "Thank you for joining us. It's as if you've always been here." Consuelos' debut comes after Seacrest made his final Live appearance last week, after being Ripa's co-host since 2017. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Consuelos and Ripa's new version of Live.