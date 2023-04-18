Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' First 'Live' Episodes Together Divide Fans
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' first Live with Kelly and Mark episodes together began this week, and so far they are dividing fans, with some loving the new Live, and others not so sure. The couple has been married for nearly three decades, share three children together, and now are daytime talk show co-hosts. Consuelos joined his wife on Live after her previous co-host, Ryan Seacrest, exited the show.
On the first episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa noted that it was "the beginning of a new chapter," and joked that her husband would be "joining me today – and permanently, until one of us dies." Near the end of the show she said, "Thank you for joining us. It's as if you've always been here." Consuelos' debut comes after Seacrest made his final Live appearance last week, after being Ripa's co-host since 2017. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Consuelos and Ripa's new version of Live.
Omg all about them now 🤦♂️— KngKong (@kngkng31) April 17, 2023
"Haven't watched since Regis left. Used to look forward each day him retelling what he did the night before. He was just so funny. Kelly's boring & all she does is read newspaper clippings from other states. I give this another year or bet equally boring hubby'll quit," a final Twitter user wrote.
Can Mark please dress up for the show. Jean jacket?? Jeans?? I expected better from him. What is the goal to make it look like he could care less about the show??— BCI (@bciminera3) April 17, 2023
"They love themselves a bit too much... stopped watching," someone criticized.
It was boring and ridiculous— Sophie (@sophie_everine) April 17, 2023
"Please, I beg you please cancel the show," a disappointed Instagram fan commented on a post.
I really, really missed Ryan this morning. 💔— LeslieLauren (@414Pinky) April 17, 2023
Not everyone has been a fan of the show, however, as one person tweeted, "Your first show together today was horrible, painful. I turned it off."
I want a KELLY and MARK 🍺🍻— Renee rosette strong (@rosette_renee) April 17, 2023
"My favorite celebrity couple! Congratulations Mark!" someone else exclaimed.
Love Mark as co-host!!!— Linda B. Rose (@LindaBRose) April 17, 2023
"Great first show," an Instagram user commented on one of the show's posts. "Love the chemistry."
FUNtastic 👍🏻👍🏻🤙🏼🫶🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼✊🏼✊🏼☀️☀️👏🏼💞💓😎— Loreo (@llhawaii) April 17, 2023
"I loved the show! Always loved it when Mark would cohost," one fan tweeted. "Don't listen to all the hateful tweets, you guys did great!!"