Ryan Seacrest's Final Day on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Was Not Actually Live

Ryan Seacrest's final day on Live With Kelly and Ryan was Friday, but there was a catch. As it turns out, per Entertainment Weekly, the exiting co-host's last episode was not actually live. At the beginning of the broadcast, a "previously recorded" message appeared, revealing that the show was not, in fact, live.

The TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

He continued, "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode of Live airing, Seacrest made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff. In an Instagram post, the daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner." He began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years."

Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show. He then, quipped, "That's actually a lie," of the latter. Seacrest went on to thank specifically members of the staff, including the show's longtime executive producer Michael Gellman. "You've become a dear friend," Seacrest said. "Thank you for everything you've done to help me succeed over the last six years."

Then turning to his co-host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos — who will be her new co-host — Seacrest offered, "My brother, Mark. Congratulations. It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody that I love so much that obviously, I know, knows her better than I know her... ish." He continued, "But congratulations. I can't wait to watch... or tape it, sleep in and watch. Probably that, but congratulations, Mark." Seacrest then concluded his speech by thanking the staff "for including me in this group," and admitting, "I was nervous when I started."