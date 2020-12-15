Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Renewed Through 2023

✖

Fans of Kelly Clarkson and her talk show will be thrilled to learn that it has been renewed through 2023. According to PEOPLE, NBCUniversal has signed the singer-turned-daytime-talk-show-host to two more seasons. This means that fans will enjoy The Kelly Clarkson Show for a few more years, at least.

In a statement, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios Executive Vice President, Tracie Wilson, said, "One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans, a show that brings people together." Wilson added, "This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show."

An early holiday present for y’all…TWO MORE SEASONS of the #KellyClarksonShow! 🤗🎉 Best gift ever?! pic.twitter.com/rAfrA6IZJA — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 15, 2020

Clarkson's show debuted in 2019, and in June 2020 she won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show host. Taking to Twitter to express her excitement and surprise over winning, Clarkson wrote, "OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

The big talk show renewal news comes as Clarkson is starting a new chapter of her life, after previously announcing that she is divorcing Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years. News of the couple's split was quite the surprise, but recent events have shed light on what may have led to the ultimatum. In legal documents obtained by OK Magazine, Clarkson alleges that Blackstock, his father, Narvel, and their company, Starstruck Management, defrauded her out of millions of dollars.

This filing came about a month after Narvel filed a lawsuit against Clarkson, claiming that she owed his firm $1.4 million, as well as an additional $4 million more from her earnings as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and as judge on The Voice. "Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar," stated attorneys for Starstruck and the Blackstocks. "By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show."