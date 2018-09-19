Kelly Clarkson Talk Show Picked up by NBC

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this, but Kelly Clarkson‘s moment is coming a little sooner, as NBC has officially picked up The Kelly Clarkson Show.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution has sold The Kelly Clarkson Show, a one-hour talk show hosted by the Grammy-winning artist, to the NBC Owned Television Station Group, with the daytime series slated to premiere in the fall of 2019.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, said in a statement on Wednesday. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

Clarkson teased the announcement during a Tuesday night appearance on The Tonight Show, revealing that her talk show would be fun, energetic, and musically-themed.

“We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It’s fun,” Clarkson said. “In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It’s very musical; it would be weird if it wasn’t!”

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative & Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, said of the upcoming talk show, which will feature “remarkable stories” as well as celebrity guests. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was first rumored to be in the works earlier this year, will serve as the lead-in to The Ellen Show in the afternoon, filling a time period that has been held by a Steve Harvey series for seven seasons, according to Deadline.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

The new daytime talker will see Clarkson hosting. Clarkson will also executive produce alongside her husband, Brandon Blackstock.