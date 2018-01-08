Kelly Clarkson Freaked out at the Golden Globes After Seeing Her Favorite Star

Kelly Clarkson was so stunned to see Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes that she almost tripped while holding Ryan Seacrest’s hand.

Seacrest was helping Clarkson down the stairs on the red carpet when she suddenly stopped. Seacrest thought she was tripping, but instead was just so excited to see Streep.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s Meryl! That’s Meryl Streep,” Clarkson said. “Can I meet you? I’m such a fan! I’ve loved every one of your movies since I was like eight!”

Seacrest helped Clarkson down the steps and she hugged Streep.

Clarkson was at the Golden Globes to present the award for Best Original Song with Keith Urban. The award went to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

As for Streep, she was nominated for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Post.