Kelly Clarkson Reportedly American Idol’s Next Judge

Kelly Clarkson is rumored to be the first confirmed judge for ABC's rebooted American Idol.

TMZ reports Clarkson, who won the first season of the show back in 2002, is one of the network's first choices to head up the judge's panel. The multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter is reportedly on board for the new season and is "already clearing her schedule to start filming for auditions."

Clarkson's humble beginnings on the reality competition made her an instant household name. She went on to have numerous hits such as. "A Moment Like This," "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Clarkson has never been a full-time judge on the program before, but she returned to the broadcast many times over the years to perform and be a guest judge.

There's no words on who would be join Clarkson on Idol, but the top name in the conversation is Ryan Seacrest, who hosted all 15 seasons of the show. He's heavily rumored to return to his hosting duties, but there may be a few production conflicts due to his schedule.

Up Next: ABC Signs Deal to Bring Back 'American Idol' With a Familiar Host

As for original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, no comment has been made on their return. Jackson had previously expressed interest in a reboot, but only if Seacrest was on board.

There's been no word on later celebrity judges rejoining the show. Over the years, artists including Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey were on the panel.

No timetable has been announced for when the show will hold auditions, but they're said to be held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This is apparently a cost-cutting measure by ABC and diverts from the original series' road trip-style audition process.

More: Kelly Clarkson Gets Caught up in Controversy After Sharing Clip of Daughter River Eating

American Idol's final season aired in 2016 with a mixed recepton from fans and a decline in ratings from its heyday.

Clarkson's latest studio album, Piece by Piece, was released in 2015.

[h/t TMZ]