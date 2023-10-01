Katy Perry's Reported Response to Russell Brand Accusations Revealed

Perry once alluded to the real reason behind her divorce from Brand. Is she going to go public??

Katy Perry's thoughts and feelings from the scene in her 2012 documentary seem ready to be unleashed in some form after the allegations against her ex-husband Russell Brand. According to InTouch Weekly, Perry has been speaking out to friends about Brand, their marriage, and the allegations of sexual assault against him.

The allegations against Brand come from four women who are making claims of sexual assault and abuse between 2006 and 2013. His marriage to Perry fell within this timeframe, possibly shedding light onto an already mysterious split. In Katy Perry: Part of Me, she's caught off guard moments before taking the stage in Brazil with the text from Brand saying he's divorcing her. It was clearly devastating at the moment, but she looked back with sober eyes a year later during a chat in Vogue.

Several More Women Accuse Russell Brand of Sexual Assault https://t.co/8Dt3m946fK — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 18, 2023

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending," Perry admitted, pointing to her schedule as the main reason before changing her tune a bit. "But then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

It is unclear what Perry knows or knows during her time with Brand, but a source paints the picture clearly for InTouch and reveals the American Idol judge isn't being nice. "It's far worse than anyone knows," an insider said about the claims. "Katy has no idea what really happened, but she knows how Russell treated her – and she's telling friends he was a monster."

Brand denies the allegations, but has never hidden his "very, very promiscuous" side in the past. That said, he says his relationships were all consensual, so who knows? InTouch does note he talked about going to sex addiction rehab in his 2007 memoir, My Booky Wook, and even confirmed he had wronged plenty of people with his actions. "Had to write a victims' list. A litany of the women I've wronged as a result of my sexual addiction," Brand writes.

Perry was aware of the sex addiction, according to the piece, and she even imposed a sex ban on their relationship in the lead-up to their nuptials. And while Brand has said he remained faithful, the source says Perry and her supporters had their doubts. That said, she's not in a hurry to enter this fray publicly.

"She's moved on and doesn't want to be dragged into Russell's scandal. She made peace with their split a long time ago," the source tells InTouch. "His disastrous PR mess could easily become her mess, too."s home.