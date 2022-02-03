Katy Mixon Lands Another Big Role After ‘American Housewife’ Cancellation

Since American Housewife was canceled over a year ago, Katy Mixon continues to book new roles. On Jan. 24, she was cast in George & Tammy, a series starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music icons Tammy Wynette and Gorge Jones. The show is a co-production between Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

Mixon scored a guest role as a makeup and hair artist who became close friends with Wynette, reports Deadline. Kelly McCormack (Letterkenny) will play Sheila Richey, the ex-wife of George Richey and a friend of Wynette’s. Steve Zahn was cast as George Richey, who later married Wynette in 1978 and managed her career until her death in 1998.

George & Tammy is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by Wynette and Jones’ daughter Georgette Jones. It was created by Abe Sylvia, who wrote the Chastain-starring The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Spectrum Originals and MTV Entertainment Studios are producing, with 101 Studios, Mad Chance, Josh Brolin Productions and Freckle Films. The show will debut on Spectrum. After nine months, it will be available on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

Mixon is best known for starring in American Housewife, which ran five seasons on ABC. It was canceled in March 2021, and producers were unable to find a new home for it. A few months later, Mixon was cast in The Thing About Pam, an NBC limited series starring Renee Zellweger, Judy Greer, and Josh Duhamel.

In The Thing About Pam, Mixon stars as Betsy Faria, whose husband, Russ Faria, was convicted of killing her. He claimed he did not kill his wife, and the conviction was later overturned. However, the case exposed the gruesome schemes by Pam Hupp (Zellwegger). New evidence showed she was allegedly behind Faria’s death and she was charged with the murder in July 2021. Hupp is already in prison, serving a life sentence for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. The case was the subject of multiple Dateline episodes and NBC News’ 2019 Dateline podcast. The Thing About Pam will debut on March 8 on NBC.

Mixon rose to fame on CBS’ Mike & Molly, starring as Victoria Flynn, Melissa McCarthy’s onscreen sister. She also starred in the critically-acclaimed movies Take Shelter and Hell or High Water. Her other credits include Eastbound & Down, Psych, Wilfred, My Name Is Earl and Two and a Half Men.