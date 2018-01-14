Katie Couric Clarifies Dicey Late Night Joke About Matt Lauer

Katie Couric has spoken out about the allegations mounted against Matt Lauer, including one made by her years ago.

Couric had said on Watch What Happens Live that Lauer pinched her “on the ass a lot.” She clarified on Saturday that the comment was a simple joke taken out of context, and she’s since revealed why she she didn’t clear up the confusion sooner.

“I mean, I think that’s very illustrative of the current media landscape, that something can be plucked, and then taken out of context,” Couric told ET. “Like, it’s a silly joke on a late night show that was just that, a silly joke, and people, I think, read into everything these days, and I think it just goes with the territory. But it was nice for me to be able to say that that was a joke.”

She continued, “I wanted to say that earlier, but then I thought it would open up a can of worms, and I really needed time to process all of this, like I think a lot of people do when a situation like this happens.”

When she spoke out about the joke earlier in the day, she pointed out that, at the time, the idea that Lauer would do that was absurd. She compared her friendship with Lauer to that of a brother and sister and spoke of her admiration for Lauer’s latest co-hosts.

“A joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship,” Couric told People. “It’s still very upsetting. I really admire the way Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb] and the entire Today show staff have handled a very difficult situation.”

Couric has gone on to continuing success after her run with Lauer on Today. Recently, she’s working on a documentary series for National Geographic and hosts a self-titled podcast.

Lauer is still staying out the public eye, as he’s done since his firing. A few details about how he’s spending his time have surfaced. He’s apparently focusing on family, but reportedly still sends former Today colleagues notes from his couch.