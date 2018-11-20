Katey Sagal’s Most Iconic Roles, From ‘Married With Children’ to ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Katey Sagal has been one of America’s most beloved TV actresses for years now, and from Married With Children to Sons of Anarchy she has starred in a number of iconic roles.

Coming from a showbusiness family — her father was director Boris Sagal and her mother was singer Sara Zwilling — Sagal was likely destined to be the great actress she turned into, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t built her career on hard work and creativity.

Below, we’ve cultivated a list of some of Sagal’s most notable roles. Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments what your favorite Katey Sagal character is!

Married… with Children

Role: Peggy Bundy

Sagal’s first major role turned out to be maybe her most iconic of all-time, as the young actress took on the role of sarcastic housewife Peg Bundy in Married… with Children.

Pre-dating Roseanne by one year, Married… With Children gave audiences their first exposure to the anti-sitcom mom with Peg, and one could argue that shows like Roseanne and Malcolm in the Middle could not have been as successful without Sagal paving the way.

Sons of Anarchy

Role: Gemma Teller Morrow

Next to her role as Peg Bundy, Sagal’s seven seasons on the hit biker-drama Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller Morrow would easily be her next most notable role.

From 2008 until 2014, Sagal starred in the FX series as the imperfect but (mostly) well-meaning mother of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller.

Almost a polar opposite of Peg, Gemma cared deeply for her son, but ultimately her motherly love took her down roads that led straight to her shocking demise.

Futurama

Role: Leela

No discussion about Katey Sagal’s best roles would be complete without mentioning Futurama.

Without question, Futurama is one of the greatest animated series of all-time, and Sagal voicing Turanga Leela — the Cyclops captain of the Planet Express Ship — was a major part of its success.

8 Simple Rules…

Role: Cate S. Hennessy

From 2002 until 2005, Sagal starred as Cate S. Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.

The series also featured John Ritter — who tragically passed away in 2003 — and future Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco.

After Ritter’s death, Sagal took on more of a lead role, with the tragedy being written in to the show as a way to explore a family in mourning.

Superior Donuts

Role: Randy DeLuca

Most recently, Sagal co-starred with Hollywood legend Judd Hirsch and comedian Jermaine Fowler in CBS’ Superior Donuts.

Unfortunately, the series was recently canceled after only two seasons, but during that time Sagal more than proved why she is one of the most beloved TV actress of all-time.

That ’70s Show

Role: Edna Hyde

In addition to her many starring TV roles, Sagal has also turned up in few high profile cameos as well.

One of the most notable was when she appeared as Edna Hyde — the deadbeat mother of Danny Masterson’s Steven Hyde — in a few episodes of That ’70s Show.

While she was only seen in three episodes of the show, she delivered such a powerful performance that her character’s presence was felt over a number of seasons.

The Big Bang Theory

Role: Susan, Penny’s mother

In a more recent important TV cameo, Sagal appeared on The Big Bang Theory as Susan, the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s Penny.

The cameo was a big deal, as it reunited the two actresses, who first appeared as mother and daughter in 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.

Smart House

Role: Pat

Not all of Sagal’s most iconic rolls have been on TV series, as one came from the film Smart House (which, admittedly, was a made-for-TV-film).

In the film, Sagal plays Pat, the physical representation of the Smart House who begins to behave more hostile after being reprogrammed.

Not all is lost, however, as she’s eventually reprogrammed back to her original settings and everyone lives happily ever after.