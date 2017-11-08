Examining 'Glow' Star Kate Nash’s Saucy Scene From Her New Show

British fans were in for a treat when they heard that pop singer Kate Nash had a large role in GLOW, the latest original series from Netflix.

When the fans tuned in however, they got way more than they imagined, as Nash bared it all in the fourth episode, going completely topless for all to see.

Nash plays Rhonda, a British model who lands a role in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and ends up having a sexual relationship with the showrunner. It's clear that Rhonda is very open and comfortable with her body, and she had no problem stripping down.

The women of GLOW have to live together in a motel for a period of time, and Rhonda rooms with Carmen Wade, one of the girls who hasn't seen much of the world. She gets a major surprise when Rhonda starts getting ready for bed, slips her top off, and continues to carry on a conversation like nothing has happened.

This isn't the view of Nash that many English pop fans were expecting, but they certainly weren't disappointed with the result.