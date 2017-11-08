Examining 'Glow' Star Kate Nash’s Saucy Scene From Her New Show
British fans were in for a treat when they heard that pop singer Kate Nash had a large role in GLOW, the latest original series from Netflix.
When the fans tuned in however, they got way more than they imagined, as Nash bared it all in the fourth episode, going completely topless for all to see.
Nash plays Rhonda, a British model who lands a role in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and ends up having a sexual relationship with the showrunner. It's clear that Rhonda is very open and comfortable with her body, and she had no problem stripping down.
The women of GLOW have to live together in a motel for a period of time, and Rhonda rooms with Carmen Wade, one of the girls who hasn't seen much of the world. She gets a major surprise when Rhonda starts getting ready for bed, slips her top off, and continues to carry on a conversation like nothing has happened.
More: The Internet Is Not Happy About Netflix's New Rating System
This isn't the view of Nash that many English pop fans were expecting, but they certainly weren't disappointed with the result.
What Is GLOW?
If you aren't familiar, the latest Netflix original series debuted this past weekend and fans are raging about the new show. GLOW - or Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling - is quickly becoming a hit.
Taking place in the 1980s, GLOW follows the lives of a group of down-on-their-luck women who get cast in a female wrestling show. Along with their director, the unlikely troupe struggles to bring the action to TV around the country.
Alison Brie (Community) stars as Ruth Wilder, and actress who can't get any substantial parts in Hollywood. She wants to break down traditional stereotypes, and GLOW is her last chance to do that.
Co-starring in the series is podcaster and comedian Marc Maron, who plays director Sam Sylvia. Although he won't admit it, Sam is just as down-and-out as the women he cast in his show.
Up Next: Netflix Makes Major Company Changes
GLOW also stars Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, and Ellen Wong.
All 10 episodes of GLOW's first season are streaming on Netflix, and there has been no word yet on a second season of the series.
Following the success of GLOW, Netflix has a massive line-up coming in July of 2017. Check out the full list of additions and departures below!prevnext
Coming July 1-8
Avail. 7/1/17
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney's The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo "El amo del tunel": Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar's Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
Avail. 7/2/17
El Chema: Season 1
Avail. 7/3/17
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
Update on Netflix's business model
Avail. 7/4/17
The Standups: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/17
iZombie: Season 3
Avail. 7/6/17
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
Avail. 7/7/17
Castlevania: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Avail. 7/8/17
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancerprevnext
Coming July 9-31
Avail. 7/9/17
Lion
Avail. 7/11/17
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
Avail. 7/14/17
Friends From College: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To the Bone--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/15/17
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
Avail. 7/17/17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl's Story
Avail. 7/18/17
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Avail. 7/20/17
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
Avail. 7/21/17
Ozark: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/22/17
Railroad Tigers
Avail. 7/24/17
Victor
Avail. 7/25/17
Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Munroe Island
Avail. 7/28/17
The Incredible Jessica James--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/31/17
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 -- Date TBDprevnext
Leaving In July
Leaving 7/1/2017
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
Titanic's Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America's Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie's New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
Leaving 7/3/17
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
Leaving 7/6/17
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2
Leaving 7/11/17
Opposite Field
Leaving 7/12/17
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Leaving 7/13/17
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving 7/15/170comments
Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glittersprev