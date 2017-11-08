Examining 'Glow' Star Kate Nash’s Saucy Scene From Her New Show

By Charlie Ridgely

British fans were in for a treat when they heard that pop singer Kate Nash had a large role in GLOW, the latest original series from Netflix.

When the fans tuned in however, they got way more than they imagined, as Nash bared it all in the fourth episode, going completely topless for all to see.

Nash plays Rhonda, a British model who lands a role in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and ends up having a sexual relationship with the showrunner. It's clear that Rhonda is very open and comfortable with her body, and she had no problem stripping down.

The women of GLOW have to live together in a motel for a period of time, and Rhonda rooms with Carmen Wade, one of the girls who hasn't seen much of the world. She gets a major surprise when Rhonda starts getting ready for bed, slips her top off, and continues to carry on a conversation like nothing has happened.

This isn't the view of Nash that many English pop fans were expecting, but they certainly weren't disappointed with the result.

What Is GLOW?

If you aren't familiar, the latest Netflix original series debuted this past weekend and fans are raging about the new show. GLOW - or Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling - is quickly becoming a hit.

Taking place in the 1980s, GLOW follows the lives of a group of down-on-their-luck women who get cast in a female wrestling show. Along with their director, the unlikely troupe struggles to bring the action to TV around the country.

Alison Brie (Community) stars as Ruth Wilder, and actress who can't get any substantial parts in Hollywood. She wants to break down traditional stereotypes, and GLOW is her last chance to do that.

Co-starring in the series is podcaster and comedian Marc Maron, who plays director Sam Sylvia. Although he won't admit it, Sam is just as down-and-out as the women he cast in his show.

GLOW also stars Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, and Ellen Wong.

All 10 episodes of GLOW's first season are streaming on Netflix, and there has been no word yet on a second season of the series.

