Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance on Beloved Children’s TV Show

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance on the beloved British children’s television show. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by CBeebies Bedtime Stories, a series that features different celebrities reading a bedtime story each week. Celebrities who have appeared on the show in the past include Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Isla Fisher, and David Hasselhoff.

Kate, 40, will star in the Sunday, Feb. 13 episode, which airs at the end of Children’s Mental Health Week. She chose to read Jill Tomlinson’s book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark on the show. The story ties into Children’s Mental Health Week as it tells the story of a baby barn owl who is afraid of the dark but learns to conquer his fears thanks to his friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels,” Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Mental health among children is a major theme in Kate’s work as a member of the royal family. She is the patron of Place2Be, a charity centered on the issue. She also recently announced the start of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a branch of the Royal Foundation she shares with her husband Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also parents t three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

When announcing the Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, Kate said she wanted to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.” The center plans to work with the private, public, and voluntary sectors to raise awareness of mental health issues among children. Kate has also made it a mission to make the study of early childhood brain development interesting for teenagers and how that might help them have the tools necessary when they become parents themselves.

Kate’s next big trip is to Denmark later this month to highlight the foundation. During a two-day stay, Kate will learn more about what Denmark is doing well in the field of early childhood learning. “Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritizes the best start in life,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.