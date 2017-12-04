Kate McKinnon Calls ‘SNL’ Viral Hit ‘Welcome to Hell’ a Cathartic Performance

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon said making the show’s vital hit sexual harassment song “Welcome to Hell” was a cathartic experience.

“It’s a real honor to have this kind of platform to speak about what’s going on at a moment when there’s so much to say,” McKinnon said of the skit in an interview with Yahoo! Movies. “I just know that I feel so blessed, and all of my colleagues do as well.”

The skit, which also included host Saoirse Ronan, featured the female Saturday Night Live singing about all the things in life that have been ruined for women thanks to sexual harassment.

“Well, House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks, but here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” Ronan sings. The other cast members list parking, Uber rides, vans, bathrobes, drinking, hotels, walking and more.

“This ain’t a girl group, we just travel together for safety,” Aidy Bryant sings.

Leslie Jones also appeared in the video to remind the other cast members, “As bad as it is for you, it’s like a million times worse for women of color.”

Since the sketch aired Saturday night, it has earned over 2.9 million views on YouTube. It instantly connected with viewers at home.

“SNL‘s “Welcome to Hell” music video is the anthem of 2017,” Entertainment Weekly reporter Devan Coggan tweeted.

#SNL‘s “Welcome to Hell” music video is the anthem of 2017. pic.twitter.com/yRO79S8Z3g — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) December 3, 2017

The sketch aired days after Today Show anchor Matt Lauer was fired because of sexual harassment. The show didn’t shy away from making fun of NBC News’ disgraced star, including him in a few Weekend Update jokes.

“Right now, the people giving me the most juice are the people I work with at SNL,” McKinnon, who won an Emmy this past summer for the show, told Yahoo! Entertainment. “Not just the women — but the women in the cast and the women on our writing staff are killing me right now with their intelligence and their passion for creating the most trenchant political satire possible.”

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor / NBC