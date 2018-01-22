Social Media Thinks Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Were Stoned on SAG Awards Red Carpet

Celebrities from across Hollywood flocked to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. But one duo looked a little “out of it” once they hit the red carpet.

Kate Hudson, along with her mother Goldie Hawn, were interviewed on the E! Network’s live red carpet special, and were noticeably slow to answer a couple of questions.

Social media was quick to notice, speculating that the two might have been high. This isn’t completely out of the question given California’s recent legalization of marijuana.

“Are Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stoned [right now]?” one fan tweeted.

Are Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stoned rn? #SAGAwards — GreenReen (@1mototh24) January 22, 2018

“And, Goldie, what have you learned from Kate (Hudson)?” “Absolutely nothing” – Goldie Hawn#SAGAwards — Susie Glowa (@SusieGlowa) January 22, 2018

Lmao Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are being interviewed together. They asked Kate what she’s learned from her mom & she gave a long & lovely answer. They asked Goldie what she’s learned from Kate & she said absolutely nothing 😭😂😂 — ✨a fat mannequin✨ (@Jauredramatic) January 22, 2018

The two both had prominent acting roles over the past year. Hawn played Amy Schumer’s mother in the comedy Snatched while Hudson starred in the biographical drama Marshall alongside Chadwick Boseman.