Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Fan Who Shames Actors for Politicizing Awards Shows

Kate Beckinsale clapped back at a fan who said they will no longer watch awards shows because actors have “politicized” them. The Underworld actress, who shared photos from the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on Monday, told the fan it is her right to just ignore awards shows. Beckinsale was seen at the party with Machine Gun Kelly, a close friend of Pete Davidson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 6, 2020 at 4:44am PST

On Monday, Beckinsale shared photos of herself posing in a gorgeous Romona Keveža white gown with bell sleeves. “Happy golden globes,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

“You look nice, but I don’t view any of the award shows anymore since you actors politicized them, your opinions don’t matter as you don’t have a real life,” one fan wrote in response to the picture.

“You have the right to choose,” Beckinsale quickly replied, adding a kissing face emoji. “I fully support you exercising it.”

Beckinsale’s fans rushed to support her response.

“If you have nothing good to say then this person should stay off your post,” one person wrote. “Thx for your funny and clever posts. You are awesome!”

“Thanks for your mature response, nice to see all actors aren’t whiny 3 year olds,” another wrote.

“Perfect response…..sheesh, you are the epitome of perfection!” another chimed in.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes included several political messages from winners. For example, Michelle Williams gave an emotional speech about a woman’s right to chose.

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children,” Williams said through tears. “Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Patricia Arquette targeted her speech directly at President Donald Trump and reminded viewers to vote in 2020.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said as she picked up her award for The Act. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire.”

Beckinsale also made headlines for attending the after-party with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose best friend is Davidson. Last year, Beckinsale was seen at a post-Golden Globe party leaving with Davidson, and their relationship lasted until April 2019.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images