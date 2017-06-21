Kat Dennings Reveals Final Photo Of Max And Caroline From ‘2 Broke Girls’

2 Broke Girls was sadly cancelled by CBS this spring, but Kat Dennings has offered fans one last goodbye from the series stars.

Dennings took to Twitter last week to share a photo of herself with co-star Beth Behrs. The shot was part of a photo session the two participated in for Emmy Magazine.

Both women are smiling wide in the photo, looking happy as can be, and it reminds fans of the fun they’ve had over the past six years. Unfortunately, this is the last time anyone will see the characters from the show.

As Dennings noted in the post, this was the final photo shoot for Max and Caroline. The campaign for a second Emmy Award is the last hurrah for the cast.

Our last shoot as Max and Caroline for #EmmyMagazine 👯 pic.twitter.com/Ts5lFUSebW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 16, 2017

After renewing many of its veteran programs this spring, 2 Broke Girls didn’t make the cut. The show joined Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and The Odd Couple as returning programs that were given the axe. The network also said goodbye to freshman series like Doubt, The Great Indoors, and Training Day.

2 Broke Girls does stand out in this crowd though, as it did have a long and prosperous life on TV. The series got six seasons, 137 episodes, and that’s more than most programs ever have a chance to receive.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Dennings and Behrs in new projects soon, but neither of them are currently attached to anything at this time.

