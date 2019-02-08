Kaley Cuoco Has Plans to Steal One Beloved Item From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Set

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end this spring, and the cast has already begun deciding which items from the set they’ll be taking home once filming wraps up. For Kaley Cuoco, that item is something she’s been looking at for over a decade.

The 33-year-old told reporters on set of the show on Thursday for the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that she wants to keep the photo of two robots fighting that hangs on a door in Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) apartment.

“It’s something that I love so much and I’ve looked at it for 12 years,” Cuoco said of the photo, via PEOPLE. “It’s always in my eyeline from where I sit in the living room set, so I’m glad I’m going to put it in my own living room so I’ll see it forever.”

The actress noted that plenty of cast and crew members have been choosing their own memorabilia, but she made sure to mark down her choice.

“A lot of people want a lot of things, so I’ve already marked that one,” she said. “It looks super random and weird, but it’s overly special to me.”

The ending of The Big Bang Theory was announced in August 2018, and it was later revealed that the series ended because star Jim Parsons decided not to continue with the show and producers therefore decided not to continue without him.

“I would’ve done 20 more seasons,” Cuoco said. “It’s a magical place but life has to go on. It does feel good to go out on top.”

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007, and has since become one of the most successful sitcoms on television.

“As corny as it sounds, it’s a perfect science experiment,” Cuoco said of the series. “It all came together and it doesn’t always happen. There’s no missing link. No one has ever half-assed one moment of this show. Everyone cares so much. It means just as much to me as it does to anyone else working here.”

“These characters are special. They were the underdogs in the beginning, which now, I think, they’ve totally come out on top. I still think we made nerdy cool 12 years ago when it wasn’t,” she continued. “I think a lot of people thought this was going to be a really silly show with two nerds living next to the hot girl and we have completely changed that and have outgrown that and have become real amazing characters that have left a mark on so many people’s hearts.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

