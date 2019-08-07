‘The Conners’ Guest Star Juliette Lewis Would Be ‘Really Excited’ to Return for Season 2 (Exclusive)

After a stellar first season stemming from the groundbreaking revival and sudden cancellation of Roseanne last May, The Conners will be back for a supersized season this September with the cast officially signing up for almost twice the number of episodes following its freshman debut. But with more episodes on the horizon, could that mean fans see some of their favorites return, including Juliette Lewis‘ portrayal of Blue — the girlfriend of Johnny Galecki’s character, David?

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com in promotion of the movie, MA releasing on digital (Aug. 20) and Blu-Ray/DVD (Sept. 3), Lewis admits she would be “really excited” to return for Season 2 if the showrunners and writers invited her back.

“How fun was that? It was such a trip being on the stage. I mean, it’s funny when you still have little parts of your young self where I’m like, ‘I’m in the TV.’ Because when I was a kid, I thought like, people were in the TV. You know. I was five,” Lewis laughed with PopCulture.com. “My point is, I don’t know, all things are possible.”

Lewis goes on to say she “had an amazing time with that incredible cast,” all thanks to how creative and unique the series formed itself following an astonishingly successful spinoff, earning impressive ratings for ABC during its 2018-2019 season.

“Talk about ground-breaking in the genre,” Lewis said. “I love the writing. I love what they’re doing. All the stories they’re telling. So, of course I’d be really excited to come back.”

The multi-talented actress, director and singer, best known for trailblazing and imaginative roles in movies such as, Natural Born Killers, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? and Cape Fear, appeared in three episodes of The Conners last season: “Don’t Shoot the Piano Teacher,” “Hold the Salt” and “Tangled Up in Blue.”

Lewis goes on to say the whole thing was so much “fun,” and that several things transpired for her guest starring role as David’s girlfriend, Blue who was mentioned briefly in the freshman debut, but never visually introduced to viewers until the sophomore season. She adds a lot of it can be attributed to having a colorful history with the cast.

“First of all, the history of that show — my relationship to Sara Gilbert. I mean, I was at her wedding with Linda Perry. Linda Perry produced my first EP, I ever did. And then Johnny Galecki, we were in [National Lampoon’s] Christmas Vacation together and he played my brother,” she laughed.

While Lewis might not know what’s in-store for this season, fans don’t have to wait too much longer. The Conners premieres its second season Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

