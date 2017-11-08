‘Good Wife’ Star Julianna Margulies Returns to TV in New AMC Drama

Julianna Margulies is returning to television, AMC has announced.

The actress has been cast in Marti Noxon’s upcoming drama Dietland for the network, based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 bestselling novel of the same name. Margulies will play Kitty Montgomery, an ambitious magazine editor who must deal with a feminist terrorist organization targeting those close to her. The show’s lead is Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman preparing for weight-loss surgery who encounters rival feminist factions along the way.

“Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power,” Kitty’s character description reads, “and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.”

Noxon will serve as executive producer/showrunner for the series.

“Juliana is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty. I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She’s a special human and a rare actor,” Noxon said in a statement, via TVLine. “I can’t wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show. I am also so grateful to AMC and [co-producer] Skydance for supporting us and trusting the Dietland team with this provocative, wild story.”

Margulies previously starred on CBS’ The Good Wife from 2009-2016. She also famously played Carol on ER.

