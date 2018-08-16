Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Celebratory Behind-the-Scenes Shot Marking Return

Selina Meyer is back in office… hopefully. Veep season 7 started production on Thursday, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus making a triumphant return to the set after her cancer treatment.

Louis-Dreyfus celebrated the first day back at work on Twitter and Instagram. On Instagram, she shared a clip from what looks like a hotel room.

“I really appreciate everyone coming back — working it out to come back. I’m very grateful, thank you very much,” Louis-Dreyfus said in the clip.

“Before the first shot of season 7 of Veep. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people,” she wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, Louis-Dreyfus also shared a clip of herself shaving off the mustache Tony Hale grew. As fans know, there is no way Gary Walsh would grow a mustache to take attention away from Selina.

Louis-Dreyfus also shared a photo from the first table read of the season. Showrunner David Mandel shared a photo of Dan Egan (Reid Scott) and Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky) walking down a hotel hallway.

Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017, leading HBO to delay production of season seven. In the season six finale, which aired back in June 2017, Selina decided to run for president again, despite all the awful things that have happened in the past six years.

Louis-Dreyfus and HBO announced that season 7 would be the last go-round for Selina and her completely incompetent crew.

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

“It was just a very natural thing,” Mandel added. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It’s bittersweet but it’s right.”

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet. We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. “We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Veep season 7 is expected to air in spring 2019. In the meantime, Louis-Dreyfus will be honored with the Mark Train Prize for American Humor on Oct. 21.

Photo credit: HBO