Judge Jeanine Pirro Caught on Camera Yelling at ‘Hannity’ Staff

Judge Jeanine Pirro missed her cue by a moment on Wednesday while filling in for Sean Hannity on Fox. The former New York District Attorney and frequent TV personality could be heard cursing at someone just off camera as the show returned from break. Watch the clip below.

Pirro made no mention of the outburst for the rest of the show, in fact it wasn’t clear whether or not she knew that the broadcast had caught her words. Some speculated on whether the substitute host was joking or not. An anonymous source later told DailyMail that they were on set and they knew for a fact that Pirro was joking.

The televised tantrum was just one of Pirro’s fumbles this week. On Sunday, she was pulled over in Tioga Country. An officer clocked her driving at 119 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone. Pirro initially said she hadn’t even realized how fast she was going, pointedly mentioning that she was on her way to visit her sick mother.

Later, Pirro owned up to the charges. “I believe in the rule of law and I will pay the consequences,” she said. She’s due in court for the speeding ticket in January 2018

Once a District Attorney and then a Judge in the state of New York, 66-year-old Pirro is now a frequent contributor to both Fox News and NBC‘s The Today Show. Pirro also hosts Justice With Judge Jeanine — a reality show where Pirro discusses high-profile cases and the news of the day from her unique viewpoint, employing her years of legal expertise.