‘Roseanne’: Johnny Galecki Returns With Big News

In one of the moments Roseanne fans have been waiting for, Johnny Galecki is returning to the Conner household as David Healy — but he might be the bearer of bad news.

Galecki will reunite with Sara Gilbert on Thursday’s upcoming episode, titled “Darlene v. David,” in their roles as David Healy and Darlene Conner. The revival season has already established that they have two kids, Harris and Mark, but have split since. Darlene returned home to raise her kids with the help of Roseanne and Dan at the start of the new season.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Darlene says, “I’ve heard it before, David. You miss me, you want to get back together, then as soon as things get real you run back to Deadbeats Without Borders.”

“Not this time,” David says — and he means it, telling Darlene that he had just signed a lease in Lanford.

But Darlene’s happiness lasted all of about five seconds.

“I realized it’s not too late to fix things,” David says before dropping another bomb: “I met someone.”

He goes on to reveal that his new love interest’s name is Blue and that he’s “learned so much from her.”

A perturbed Darlene interrupts his speech and blasts him, “Wait, so we’re just gonna blow right past the whole Blue thing?”

“I was hoping to,” David says before the clip ends.

In a different trailer for Thursday’s episode, we see David peek his head through Darlene’s window before having a face-to-face with John Goodman’s Dan.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”

David has been noticeably absent from the show ever since its return, despite being married to Darlene at the end of the show’s original run in 1997 (ignoring the show’s series finale).

So far through the first four episodes, there’s been plenty of drama involving Harris and Mark. It was revealed early on in the show that Mark is gender fluid, as he enjoys occasionally wearing makeup and girl’s clothes.

Meanwhile Harris was caught during a recent episode selling stolen items on Etsy in an attempt to move back to Chicago. While Darlene is sympathetic over her daughter’s unhappiness, she still punishes her by demanding the passwords to all of her social media accounts and grounding her.

Fans shouldn’t get too comfortable with David; “Darlene v. David” is the only episode on the revival season where Galecki’s character will appear, as his Big Bang Theory schedule conflicts with the filming of Roseanne.