John Legend’s Singing in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Amazes Viewers

John Legend lived up to his name on Sunday night.
The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed in NBC’s live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday in the titular role as Jesus Christ. Even though his experience as on-stage performer is small compared to many of his fellow cast members, he still managed to put on a showstopping performance with songs like “Gethsemane.”
Many viewers watching along at home felt the same way.
John Legend makes me believe in immaculate conception. #JesusChristSuperstarLive— Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) April 2, 2018
I got. I mean. Words. Nope. Omg. #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/Zic6I3U1bU— Cat Bowen (@CatTBowen) April 2, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSS IM A WRECK THIS IS PHENOMENAL JOHN LEGEND OMG IS THE ONLY PERSON I EVER WANT TO HEAR SING GETHSEMANE #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/QBsui02iTg— Tracy💕 (@Tracy_Lynn13) April 2, 2018
John Legend’s voice is incredible!!! #JesusChristSuperstarLive— BelleYea (@BelleYea) April 2, 2018
If I were a fan of puns I would tweet that this is a John-Legend-ary performance of #JesusChristSuperstarLive but I’m not so I won’t— Andrew Bisdale (@abisdale) April 2, 2018
he is singing very pretty but damn his cardigan look so comfy #JesusChristSuperstarLive— kaity marzik (@kaitymarzik) April 2, 2018
John is singing this song!!!!! Amazing!#JesusChristSuperstarLive— Shay (@cocofox2013) April 2, 2018
@johnlegend amazing job!!! The whole production is amazing! Congrats! ❤ #JesusChristSuperstarLive— Mary Lane (@Mary_Lane3551) April 2, 2018
John Legend is really doing an excellent job 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #JesusChristSuperstarLive— N🌴Y🌺A💎H👑 (@amour_celese) April 2, 2018
This song is no joke and @johnlegend is leaving it all on the stage with these vocals #JesusChristSuperstarLive— Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) April 2, 2018
