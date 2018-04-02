TV Shows

John Legend’s Singing in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Amazes Viewers

John Legend lived up to his name on Sunday night.The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed […]

John Legend lived up to his name on Sunday night.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed in NBC’s live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday in the titular role as Jesus Christ. Even though his experience as on-stage performer is small compared to many of his fellow cast members, he still managed to put on a showstopping performance with songs like “Gethsemane.”

Many viewers watching along at home felt the same way.

“John Legend makes me believe in immaculate conception,” Jill Biden wrote.

“I got. I mean. Words. Nope. Omg.” Cat Bowen tweeted.

“YESSSSSSSSSSS IM A WRECK THIS IS PHENOMENAL JOHN LEGEND OMG IS THE ONLY PERSON I EVER WANT TO HEAR SING GETHSEMANE,” @Tracy_Lynn13 wrote.

“If I were a fan of puns I would tweet that this is a John-Legend-ary performance of #JesusChristSuperstarLive but I’m not so I won’t,” Andrew Bisdale joked.

“@johnlegend amazing job!!! The whole production is amazing! Congrats!” Mary Lane wrote.

