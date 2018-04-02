John Legend’s Singing in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Amazes Viewers

John Legend lived up to his name on Sunday night.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed in NBC’s live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday in the titular role as Jesus Christ. Even though his experience as on-stage performer is small compared to many of his fellow cast members, he still managed to put on a showstopping performance with songs like “Gethsemane.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many viewers watching along at home felt the same way.

John Legend makes me believe in immaculate conception. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) April 2, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSSS IM A WRECK THIS IS PHENOMENAL JOHN LEGEND OMG IS THE ONLY PERSON I EVER WANT TO HEAR SING GETHSEMANE #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/QBsui02iTg — Tracy💕 (@Tracy_Lynn13) April 2, 2018

If I were a fan of puns I would tweet that this is a John-Legend-ary performance of #JesusChristSuperstarLive but I’m not so I won’t — Andrew Bisdale (@abisdale) April 2, 2018

he is singing very pretty but damn his cardigan look so comfy #JesusChristSuperstarLive — kaity marzik (@kaitymarzik) April 2, 2018

John is singing this song!!!!! Amazing!#JesusChristSuperstarLive — Shay (@cocofox2013) April 2, 2018

John Legend is really doing an excellent job 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #JesusChristSuperstarLive — N🌴Y🌺A💎H👑 (@amour_celese) April 2, 2018

This song is no joke and @johnlegend is leaving it all on the stage with these vocals #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) April 2, 2018

