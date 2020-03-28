John Callahan’s Death Mourned by ‘All My Children’ and Soap Fans

Soap opera fans are mourning the sudden death of All My Children star John Callahan. The beloved actor died Saturday after suffering a massive stroke on Friday. Callahan, who also starred on Days of Our Lives, was 66. He is survived by his ex-wife, All My Children co-star Eva LaRue, and their daughter, Kaya Callahan.

The actor suffered a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, California and was rushed to a nearby hospital and put on life support. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, LaRue and Kaya could only see him at the hospital for a very brief time. They were informed of Callahan’s death just after midnight by phone, Callahan’s representative told Soap Opera Network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John,” LaRue said in a statement to Soap Opera Network. “He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

LaRue also shared an emotional Instagram post, writing that Callahan’s “bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever.” The couple were married from 1996 to 2004.

Since news of Callahan’s death spread, fans and his colleagues have rushed to social media to send his family their condolences. Scroll on to see how Callahan is being remembered today.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kelly Ripa React

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 28, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation,” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. “That’s [John Callahan] or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own [Kaya]. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you [Kelly Ripa]) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people.”

“No words still,” Kelly Ripa, who starred on All My Children, commented on Gellar’s post.

‘Sending Love’

Condolences, Eva to you and Kaya ❤️ — Jody (@Collegebound973) March 28, 2020

LaRue shared several photos on Twitter, providing fans with a venue to share their condolences.

I am so sorry! Too young Sending love to you and your daughter. — Monica (@Monimania) March 28, 2020

‘I Cannot Even Imagine’

So sorry for your loss. 🙏🏼💔 All My Children was my favorite show on television. God bless you. — KK Berd -Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@keny_berd) March 28, 2020

LaRue shared a recent photo of the former couple with their daughter Kaya. She was born in December 2001.

I am so very sorry for you and your daughter’s loss. I cannot even imagine. #RIPJohnCallahan — Lizabeth Zehner (@LizabethZehner) March 28, 2020

‘Such a Great Actor’

Heart broken, so sorry for your and your daughters loss. Such a great actor. RIP — Texasnanaof2 (@DonnaFr86776149) March 28, 2020

LaRue’s next photo included the proud parents wearing Notre Dame jerseys, with Kaya in her cheerleader outfit. The photo quickly attracted more than two dozen comments from fans.

Sorry for you and daughter’s your loss. I will say a prayer for both of you. 🙏 — Ava (@lyan118) March 28, 2020

‘Heartbreaking’

I am so so sorry for your loss! 😢 — 🌊 Right Matters 🌊🆘 (@animals_4_ever) March 28, 2020

LaRue also shared a magazine photo taken during her pregnancy. The picture shows Callahan kissing LaRue’s baby bump.

I am so so sorry for your loss! 😢 — 🌊 Right Matters 🌊🆘 (@animals_4_ever) March 28, 2020

Fiona Hughes Remembers Callahan

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

Fiona Hughes, who played Alexandra Devane Marick on All My Children, said she was “very sorry” to hear of Callahan’s death. She called him a “true Irishman,” who always had a joke or a funny story ready.

My condolences to you all. I grew up with grandmothers that adored him on All My Children. This is truly sad and I feel bad for Eva LaRue. — Lauren Robertson (@LLRobertson75) March 28, 2020

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival